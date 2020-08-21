AUBURN — A Republican caucus will elect someone to fill unexpired term of Nathan Diehl on the Waterloo Town Council.
Diehl resigned from the council last week because he is moving outside the town limits.
The caucus will take place Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Waterloo Depot, 485 W. Van Vleek St., Waterloo.
Potential candidates must provide notice to Richard Ring, DeKalb County Republican chairman, at least 72 hours prior to the caucus meeting time on form CEB-5. The form is available at the Indiana Secretary of State website, the DeKalb County clerk’s office or DeKalb Republican Headquarters, 125 W. 8th St., Auburn.
Candidates may contact Ring by email at dekalbchairman17@outlook.com, by phone at 925-0075 or by mail at P.O. Box 167, Auburn, IN 46706.
According to caucus procedures, only the Republican precinct committeemen of Waterloo are eligible to vote. The only person eligible to serve as a proxy for a precinct committeeman is a precinct vice committeeman for the same precinct.
