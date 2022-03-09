AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 16 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wade Wildermuth of the 100 block of South Indiana Avenue, Eaton, Ohio, was sentenced to 547 days in jail for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 grams having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. His driving license was suspended for 2 1/2 years.
Tyler Wyss of the 200 block of South Taylor Road, Garrett, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, al suspended except 180 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Joshua Fairbanks of Hillsdale, Michigan, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 361 days.
Scott Weaver of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for making a false statement on a criminal history, a Level 6 felony.
Dustin Beber of the 400 block of West Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 547 days in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for three days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for 120 days.
Jennifer Davidson of the 7700 block of Bull Rapids Road, Woodburn, was sentenced to 180 days in prison for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, enhanced by four years for being a habitual vehicular substance offender. Her driving license was suspended for 180 days.
Everett Thomas of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for being a min or consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 180 days.
Robert DeWitt of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 540 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 42 days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and His driving license was suspended for 2 ½ years.
Cameron Hoff of the 2200 block of C.R. 20, Waterloo, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 85 days.
Jackson Atkinson of the 400 block of East Felicity Street, Angola, was sentenced to 40 days of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Veronica Mendoza Torres Orellana of the 800 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was fined $100 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Josue Morales-Jimenez of the 1100 block of Cristine Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 18 days, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for nine days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 180 days.
Jasmine Chriswell of Woodwind Trail, Garrett, was fined $50 for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor.
Anna Deck of the 1400 block of North Harrison Street, Fort Wayne, was fined $50 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kelsey Bowser of the 300 block of West 19th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 361 days and her driving license was suspended for two days.
Kristina Berry of Auburn was fined $50 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
