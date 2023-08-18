AUBURN — Allie Cochran has joined the Auburn Main Street board of directors.
“We are so excited to see what her strengths can bring to our team as she shares her knowledge and experience with us”, said Auburn Main Street executive director Ann Finchum.
Cochran has a Bachelor of Science degree in human services from Purdue Fort Wayne and a Master of Science in organizational leadership with a concentration in nonprofit management from Trine University.
She has worked as a case manager for Children First Center. She also has served as a resource development coordinator at the United Way of DeKalb County.
Her most recent role is serving as the community engagement director at the YMCA of DeKalb County.
Cochran is active in various organizations and committees. She currently serves as the vice president of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership and is a committee member of the Prism Women Conference.
She previously chaired the Young Professionals of DeKalb County and also been an integral part of the United Way Day of Caring Committee.
Cochran lives in downtown Auburn with her husband, Evan.
Auburn Main Street’s mission is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant historic downtown- rich in art and culture and inviting for all.
