Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests from July 20-23, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Robert Myers, 35, of the 5100 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested at 3:57 a.m. July 20 by Garrett Police on charges of battery, residential entry and possession or use of a legend drug or precursor, all Level 6 felonies.
Tyler Strohaver, 37, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 10:06 a.m. July 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Zesha Shetley, 25, of the 5985 C.R. 427, Auburn, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. July 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, both Class C misdemeanors.
Gabriel Escobar, 21, of the 3300 block of West Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:28 a.m. July 22 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jenna Harvill, 33, of the 7300 block of Evansbrook Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. July 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Carson Miller, 21, of the 5100 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was arrested at 3:10 a.m. July 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
