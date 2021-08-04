AUBURN — Work on Lenora Lane will begin this month with a completion date before the snow flies if things go well.
City Engineer Daryl McConnell updated the Auburn Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday on the Lenora Lane project and one other scheduled for 2022.
The project is set to begin Aug. 23 with a completion date of November. R.L. McCoy Inc. of Columbia City was the low bidder at $880,508.
The road extension will connect Lenora Lane from the Holiday Inn Express to the rear of the Astral at Auburn senior living complex in west Auburn. It includes a bridge over Peckhart Ditch.
McConnell said the project came in a little over budget because of current construction costs.
He also updated the board on the Union Street sewer and water improvement project, which is set to begin in 2022. The $1.9 million project is a sewer separation and road reconstruction project from 7th Street to 1st Street.
The project will be done in two phases because of funding and grant opportunities with the sewer project having an estimated cost of $1.2 million.
McConnell said the city is in the final stages of design work on the project. He is hoping to bid the project yet this fall with a starting date next spring. The city has applied for a State Water Infrastructure Fund (SWIF) grant to help pay for the project.
The street reconstruction portion of the project is a $700,000 project, which McConnell is hoping to fund a portion of with a Community Crossing grant.
For efficiency of the project, McConnell is hoping to be able to award both projects to the same contractor.
He is expecting to come back to the Redevelopment Commission next month with funding opportunities for the project.
After hearing about two projects that are set to begin, Mayor Mike Ley presented his wish list of projects to the commission in hopes that they would set money aside in their budget for the coming year.
Ley came to the commission looking for TIF dollars to help finance engineering and construction work on the two projects. The first would be for the installation of sidewalks from Touring Drive to Smaltz Way on the west side of Interstate 69. The project would also include design work to put a “Welcome to Auburn” sign on the west side of the Interstate 69 bridge. The sign would be a focal piece as people entered the city on S.R. 8.
Ley said he has spoken with representatives from the Indiana Department of Transportation about the project. INDOT is set to do major reconstruction work along S.R. 8 in 2026.
The project will take major work as a sidewalk will have to go under the Interstate 69 bridge on the south side of S.R. 8. This would make the section of the road more pedestrian friendly.
The second project would beautify downtown with a sidewalk reconstruction project, including new curbs, pavers and more. It would also include Americans with Disabilities Act curb ramps, street lighting, trees and tree grates, trash receptacles, benches, bicycle racks, electric car charging stations, wayfinding and a possible gateway entrance at the railroad tracks west of Indiana Avenue.
Ley asked the commission to appropriate $1 million for the project. He anticipates the project will cost north of the $1 million.
Ley said both of these projects are in the early stages.
Redevelopment Commission President Terry Rayle asked to table the funding issue until the Sept. 7 meeting.
“This will give us a chance to be better prepared to have a discussion about the projects,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.