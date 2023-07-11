ASHLEY — Hartland Winery of Ashley entered six wines in the distinguished international Finger Lakes Wine Competition held June 12-14 in Mendon, New York.
All six garnered medals, including gold medals for both their estate grown LaCrescent and locally grown Frontenac Gris.
Silver medals include Lakeside White, Red Head on a Rampage, and the estate grown Vidal Blanc.
Gabby Tabby Rose’ captured a bronze medal, rounding out an impressive showing.
“To go six for six, including two golds, amazes me,” owner Shane Christ said. “We work incredibly hard growing grapes in this region, and I think after nearly 23 years making wine, we’ve also learned a thing or two.”
Winemaker Kirk Etheridge chimed, “Winning any award at a competition of this caliber is an honor, but every wine winning a medal is proof that our hard work pays off. The best is yet to come.”
All six wines are currently available in the winery tasting room located at 425 C.R. 23, Ashley. Visit hartlandwinery.com or Facebook for hours and more details.
Any press questions or further information can be directed to Christ at 587-3301 or by email at info@hartlandwinery.com.
