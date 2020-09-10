AUBURN — The North Region Office of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is expanding services to the community for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.
The regional office serves DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben counties.
As the effects of the pandemic linger and unemployment benefits run dry for some residents, Catholic Charities still has the means to provide assistance, the organization said.
“Some nonprofits have had to stop or reduce services during the pandemic,” said Catholic Charities CEO Gloria Whitcraft. “We want to reassure the people in the area that we are still here for them, and expanding our capacity.”
Whitcraft said between March 15 and Aug. 15, the total amount of assistance given out in the four north-region counties for rent, utilities and other basic needs was $26,380. The Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, which serves thousands of individuals annually, has remained open during the pandemic, converting to a drive-through operation for food distribution.
Through its RSVP sewing volunteers, the regional office distributed 6,314 face masks to community members through June 30. Recipients included first responders, home health workers, hospice workers, nursing homes in DeKalb County, Kroger and other area businesses and individual families
The north region office has handed out 250 backpacks with school supplies to students in Noble County, an annual event that the organization said was all the more necessary because of pandemic-related layoffs.
The Community Center of Caring Food Pantry is housed in the north region office at 107 W. 5th St., Auburn, and remains open to serve those in need. Hours are Tuesdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The food pantry is available only to residents of DeKalb County.
