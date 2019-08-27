HUNTINGTON — Indiana State Police arrested a Garrett man after he barricaded himself in a Huntington home, leading to a five-hour standoff with officers.
Justin Loren Crager, 37, of Garrett, was wanted on a DeKalb County warrant for pending drug charges out of DeKalb County.
The incident started this morning at approximately 7:30 a.m., when Indiana State Police troopers from the Fort Wayne Post went to a residence in the 1500 block of Cantfield Drive, Huntington, searching for Crager.
Crager was wanted on six outstanding DeKalb County felony arrest warrants, all related to dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine charges. Troopers had developed information that Crager was hiding out at this residence in an effort to avoid police.
Troopers arrived at the residence and spoke with a female and a male at the residence. Those two people identified Crager and stated that he was in an upstairs bedroom allegedly armed with a handgun.
Troopers made verbal contact with Crager, and spent nearly two hours attempting to get him to peacefully surrender. After exhausting their options, troopers contacted the Fort Wayne Police Department Special Operations Emergency Services Team for assistance in resolving the situation.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., Fort Wayne hostage negotiators were able to make phone contact with Crager, and from those successful negotiations Crager agreed to a peaceful surrender. He was taken into custody by EST officers around 12:30 p.m. and then turned over to state police.
As a result of the incident, Crager was transported to the Huntington County Jail. He was booked on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to the active arrest warrants.
He will be held in Huntington until transferred at a later date to the DeKalb County Jail, at which time he will make an appearance on the six outstanding felony warrants.
The Indiana State Police Troopers were assisted by the Huntington Police Department, Huntington County Sheriff's Department, the Fort Wayne Special Operations Units and Huntington EMS.
