AUBURN — DeKalb County’s new Community Corrections Center will begin taking in residents next week.
Before that, the public can tour the new center Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The center can house up to 52 residents who will be sentenced to spend time there on work-release for nonviolent offenses. A staff of 34 people will oversee the residents.
Guests arriving for tours will start in the reception area, which offers seating for 20 people and a video screen for announcements.
The reception area features three windows behind glass. From the front lobby, people arriving to reside or receive services at the center will check in at three semi-private cubicles modeled after hospital designs.
When arriving as official residents, people will enter on the south side of the building to an intake room where they will be searched and place their street clothing into lockers.
Belongings brought by new residents will be baked in a “hot box” to kill bedbugs and other pests.
Residents will provide their own uniforms of grey sweatpants and white T-shirts for men or navy blue T-shirts for women, plus Croc-style sandals.
Each resident will be assigned to one of four housing units in the building. Two small units can house up to six people apiece and likely will be used for women. Two large units for up to 20 residents apiece will be occupied by men.
Housing units are equipped with bunks, lockers, toilets, sinks, showers, a washer and dryer. Residents will maintain their own bathrooms.
Televisions in the units — one in each small room and two in each of the large rooms — will use an earbud system for audio to reduce noise. People will be sleeping at different times
“We anticipate we may have people on all three different shifts,” said Kellie Knauer, executive director of the DeKalb County Community Corrections department that will operate the center.
Residents will have limited access to a computer in each unit, but not to the internet. They will be able connect to the center’s resources they can use.
Staff members will oversee the residents from a central, elevated control module with a view of all four units and closed-circuit cameras.
The residential units are based on a direct-observation model, Knauer said.
“Research tells us that the more face-to-face, one-on-one interaction we have with folks, the more they will be able to take in the specifics of our program and model that positive behavior,” she said.
The control module houses two refrigerators for a commissary service.
“They will have opportunity to purchase tickets while they’re in the facility, and we will offer them pop and popcorn and frozen items,” Knauer said.
The center also features a large, well-equipped kitchen. It will provide residents with a continental breakfast, sack lunches they will carry to work and a hot evening meal.
A kitchen supervisor will be the only staff member specifically assigned to kitchen duty. Residents will assist with preparing meals.
“All residents that live here will be doing duties — laundry, cleaning, helping in the kitchen,” Knauer said.
In addition to the residential units, the building houses offices, a conference room and lockers for staff members. The staff includes administrative, residential, pretrial, intervention and juvenile services and field staff, Knauer said.
When they’re not sleeping, dining or away for work, residents will participate in programs to address the behaviors that led to their criminal offenses. A programming room can be used as a single, large space or divided into two rooms.
Each resident will be assessed with the Indiana Risk Assessment System to set goals.
“It’s definitely a lot of hard work and looking into what changes they could make to make better decisions in the future,” Knauer said about behavioral programming.
Rules of the center say residents must be on-site at least eight consecutive hours for every 24-hour period.
“They’ve got to get sleep. They’ve got to be able to participate in different programming. But we’ll be flexible when it comes to work hours,” Knauer said.
When away from the center for work, “You’re not authorized to be anywhere that’s it’s not scheduled in advance, and you have to tell us how much drive time you need to get to work and back. You go straight there, and you come straight back,” Knauer said.
“Any stops along the way are a violation of the program if you don’t have prior authorization. If you need to get gas for your car, you have to schedule in advance, and we have to know where and approve it. You can’t stop at the drive-through on your way home … it’s all scheduled out in advance.”
Residents who follow the rules and show progress will have opportunities to earn passes to leave the facility on weekends and visit their families.
“We want to definitely keep them in touch with their families and also reintegrate people into society if they’ve been at the Department of Correction,” Knauer said.
“It’s all about being firm, fair and consistent. We treat people with respect and then expect that they give us respect back,” she said about the center’s rules.
“Most of the people that will be out here and the folks that are on home detention have just made some poor choices and they want to do better, and they just need to be given the opportunity with some structure. Sometimes it’s educating folks on being accountable for your actions and thinking through your choices and understanding what choices you have before you make a decision,” Knauer said.
“Modeling pro-social behavior is another big part of that. Sometimes people just haven’t had enough time to be around folks that are making good choices to emulate that themselves, so we’ll work on that, as well.”
Residents will stay at the center for a minimum of 10 days or a maximum of four years, depending on their sentences. Knauer said it would be rare for someone to stay the maximum.
Mosaic Building Solutions of Fort Wayne built the center for a contract price of $4,372,700. Construction began in October 2018.
