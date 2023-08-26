340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Upcoming activities
• A knitting class from 9-10:30 a.m. for all levels of ability will be at the library each Monday through Oct. 2.
• The next Essential Oils class, “Recipe for Strengthening the Immune System,” will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Youth activities
• Graphic novel night, grades 3-5, 4:40-5:40 p.m. each Monday the library is open.
Adult and family activities
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. each Tuesday the library is open. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
• Visit Ms. Teya for the weekly children’s craft.
• Beginners’ book club (grades K-2) meets at 3:30 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• The Tall Tales book club (grades 3-5) meets at 4:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• Toddler Time (ages 0-2 years) meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday the library is open.
New titles available
Biography: “Army Guy, Red Cross Gal: The Lives & Letters of Two Small-Town Hoosiers Who Helped Win World War II” by Barbara Olenyik Morrow and Ellen England.
History: “Railroad Depots of Northwest Ohio” by Mark J. Camp.
Large print: “Alaskan Adventure Escape” (K-9 Search and Rescue series) by Darlene L. Turner. “Canary Girls” by Jennifer Chiaverini. “From This Day Forward” by Lauraine Snelling. “Perilous Security Detail” (Honor Protection Specialists series) by Elizabeth Goddard. “The Laws of Attraction” by Mary Connealy. “The Lemon Sisters” by Jill Shalvis. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager.
Science: “Is Math Real? How Simple Questions Lead Us to Mathematics’ Deepest Truths” by Eugenia Cheng.
Cooking, food and wine: “100 Morning Treats: With Muffins, Rolls, Biscuits, Sweet and Savory Breakfast Breads and More” by Sarah Kieffer.
Entertainment: “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Complete Official Guide” from Piggyback.
Parenting and family: “How to Help Your Child Clean Up Their Mental Mess: A Guide to Building Resilience and Managing Mental Health” by Dr. Caroline Leaf.
Religion and spirituality: “The Gifts of Imperfection” by Brene Brown. “Ohio, 88 Counties of Giants: The Ancestors That Preceded Us” by Chris L. Lesley.
Teen: “Evolution Under Pressure: How We Change Nature and How Nature Changes Us” by Yolanda Ridge. “Sixteen Souls” by Rosie Talbot.
Comics and graphic novels: “Dear Brother” by Alison McGhee.
Announcement
As there has been a change in courier service, delivery of materials from other libraries is running slower. Library staff asks patrons to be patient during this transition.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
