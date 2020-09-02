FORT WAYNE — In an attempt to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities during the holiday weekend, Indiana State Police will be participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.
Now through Labor Day, Indiana State Police will be conducting overtime patrols seeking out dangerous and impaired drivers.
The extra patrols are supported with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
“Last year, one person died every 50 minutes in a drunk-driving crash in the U.S.,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI executive director. “Every one of those fatalities could’ve been prevented. Help us save lives by putting an end to this reckless behavior.”
For over 20 years, law enforcement agencies across Indiana have been participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. This year, more than 200 state and local law enforcement agencies will be taking part, joining thousands more across the country.
“If you plan to consume alcohol, please ensure you have a safe plan to get you home safely. Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving. Motorists that encounter an impaired driver on the roadway are encouraged to call 911,” said Sgt. Brian Walker, public information officer for Indiana State Police.
