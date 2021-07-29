BUTLER — A two vehicle accident at the intersection of S.R. 1 and C.R. 40 claimed the life of an eight-year-old child from McCordsville and sent two others to area hospitals on Wednesday.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s officers along with Butler Fire and St. Joe Rescue were called to the scene of the two vehicle crash shortly after 6 p.m.
Once on scene it was determined that Jacquelyn Bego, 35, of McCordsville failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of S.R. 1 and C.R. 40. Upon entering the intersection from C.R. 40 Bego’s 2017 Ford Explorer was struck in the passenger side by a multi-axle liquid container truck driven by Craig Kensill, 58, of Woodurn.
A police report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the momentum of Kensill’s vehicle caused both vehicles to go down an embankment on the southwest corner of the intersection, where Bego’s Ford Explorer rolled on its top pinning three children inside.
Bego was able to free herself from the vehicle with minor injuries, but the three juveniles, Deckleen Bego, 6, Bradford Bego, 8, and Noah Bego, 3, had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire crews.
One child was flown from the scene of the crash by Parkview Samaritan, a second was taken to a local hospital by Parkview EMS and the third Bradford Bego was pronounced dead at the scene. Life saving measures were performed on the Bradford at the scene, but his injuries were too severe.
All three juveniles were properly secured in the vehicle with seatbelts or chid restraint seats. Kensill was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Parkview DeKalb EMS, Parkview Samaritan, St. Joe Fire Rescue, Butler Fire Department, Spencerville Fire Department, Concord Fire Department, Butler Police Department, Indiana State Police and the DeKalb County Coroner’s office.
