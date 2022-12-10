AUBURN — Students from DeKalb High School’s New Tech media lit class brought to life some of DeKalb County’s former citizens Friday in an interactive dramatic performance, “Cedar Creek Anthology.”
Student performers were stationed throughout the galleries of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum as “wax figures.” Visitors rang a bell at any performer to awaken a deceased member of DeKalb County’s history.
Students presented their enhanced epitaphs, offering details of the life behind the name.
It was the fifth year for the program, which was headed by New Tech media lit teachers Cynthia Boyd and Briana Schrock.
The project began this fall with a tour of Roselawn Cemetery, where DeKalb County Historian John Bry shared stories of those who were laid to rest there. Students then selected a character, researched the character’s life, and wrote an epitaph poem about their selected person, Schrock said.
They were assisted by drama coaches in preparing for their performances. Research sources included the Willennar Genealogy Center, the ACDA Museum archives, Ancestry.com, and surviving family members and people who knew the people portrayed.
Boyd noted the way the characters are portrayed and aspects of their lives differ from year to year. Some students approach the performance from a more biographical presentation, which others may take a more artistic approach, Boyd and Schrock added.
New this year were representations of Bataan Death March survivor Francis Thomson, and Cornelius Van Ranst and Wade Morton of automobile fame.
Carter Bohler portrayed Will Cuppy, a nationally known author, satirist and literary critic in the first half of the 20th century.
In his role as Cuppy, Bohler said he moved to New York City at the age of 19. After losing his grandmother and mother, he lost his abilty to write and took his own life, Bohler said.
In the role of baseball player Rollie Zeider, Luke Arnett recalled how being drafted to the major leagues was “a dream come true.”
The smell of hot dogs, the adrenaline and the crack of the bat were some of the things he remembered.
He was one of only a few players to play for three different Chicago teams in his career, Arnett noted.
After retiring from professional baseball, Zeider ran a restaurant in Garrett, called Polly’s Tavern.
Dr. Bonnell Souder was brought to life by Maggie Haupert, who described Souder as a pioneer of maternity care.
“I took pride in my work,” she said, adding that “scrapbooking was my escape.”
With her famous red lipstick and bright red fingernails, Martha Falka was portrayed by Kenzie Smith.
She described her popcorn stand as being a “second home” and reminisced about the smell of buttery popcorn, the sound of popcorn popping and people talking, and the feel of the brown paper bags that contained the tasty treat.
“Working my stand was like a breath of fresh air,” she added.
Ava Ochola took on the role of pilot Judy Graham and shared her experience of flying though a storm on the way to Hartford to deliver a cargo.
“Out of all the ways I could have died, I died in a car crash coming back from a Christmas party at church,” Ochola said as Graham.
As a piece of advice, she said, “If you have a dream of what you want to be, catch is and never let go.”
The complete list of historic figures and students who played their roles: Rollie Zeider, Luke Arnett; Charles Eckhart, Mason Bates; Moses Masters, Maddox Boettcher; Will Cuppy, Carter Bohler; Sarah Sabrina Learned Aldrich, Harmony Bonse; Earl Carr, Aidan Chittenden; Vesta Swartz, Lily Clark; Lida Leasure, Destany Coburn; Elizabeth Knapp, Alivia Crozier; The Story of Don Lash, Ella Davis; E.L. Cord, Ethan Dove; Mary Winterbottom Mott, Eve Evans; Jaynie Krick, Faith Harrell; Bonnell Souder, Maggie Haupert; Wade Morton, Kaden Hawn; Carrie Myers Fanning, Katy Henderson; Margaret Corson Cummings, Riley Herendeen; Farver Murder Story, Chevy Holdaway; John Zimmerman, Jacob Johnson-Huhn; Francis Thomson, Landon Leonhardt; Jane Brooks Hine, Ella Marzolf; August Duesenberg, Kyle Mills; Judy Graham, Ava Ochola; Stella Hague, Maddison Odom; Geraldine Princess Dilla, Magi Owsley; John Dillinger, Jaden Ringler; Clara Feagler, Ashlee Rivers; Anna Cosper McIntosh, Elle Ruiz; Fred Duesenberg, Braylen Shearer; Frank Willis, Skyler Simmons; Laura Lowe, Emma Smith; Martha Falka, Kenzie Smith; Gordon Buehrig, Michael Smith; Rollie Muhn, Cole Snellenberger; Sheffer Murder Story, Keira Tarlton; Cornelius Van Ranst, Aiden Tschebykin; Oscar Zeider, Isaac Tuttle; Guy Fitzsimmons, Taylor Warrix; and Alan Leamy, Kyson Yoder.
The program will be repeated today from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Admission is free with a ticket. Tickets may be picked up at 9th Street Brew Coffee House, Eckhart Public Library, Willennar Genealogy Center and Mettert’s Water Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.