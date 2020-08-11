AUBURN — With everything that has happened in 2020, Sen. Todd Young feels grateful that Republicans still have a chance to hold the U.S. Senate.
In addition to representing Indiana as its senior senator, Young also serves as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee
“Our singular mission is to make sure that conservatives keep control of the United States Senate, come what may, in November,” Young told an audience in Auburn Monday. He spoke to around two dozen people at DeKalb County Republican Headquarters.
Young’s committee is defending 23 Republican Senate seats in the fall election, while Democrats currently hold 12 of the 35 on state ballots.
“We have eight races that I would characterize as battleground races right now … they’re effectively tied,” Young said. Considering the circumstances, he said, “I would be kissing the ground and counting my blessings” to be in that position.
Young encouraged local Republicans to stay optimistic about the Senate and the race for president, despite negative news.
“One hundred days, 90 days, that’s a lifetime in politics,” he said about the time until Election Day. “The president’s barely deployed his resources. We’ve barely made our argument. … Be encouraged. Be absolutely encouraged. The values are behind us. The policies are behind us. We just need to get the message out.
“The more the public gets to know the national Democratic Party, the less they like them,” Young said. He characterized Democrats as “putting forth an agenda that ought to scare us all.’
If Democrats gain control of the White House, Senate and House, he said, “The first steps Democrats will take … is to eliminate the legislative filibuster” that requires 60 votes to end debate in the Senate.
That would change the nature of the Senate, he said, by removing a protection the allows a minority party to keep the majority from steamrolling its agenda. Lack of a filibuste could lead to passage of the “Green New Deal” favored by some Democrats, he warned.
“First thing they’re going to do, is they’re going to add two new states to the union — Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico … that’s four new Democratic senators,” Young predicted.
Democrats also would increase taxes, add major regulatory burdens, take away on-the-job insurance with Medicare for all, “to say nothing of packing the Supreme Court,” he said.
He called Democratic proposals “an agenda highly out of step with regular Americans.”
In the presidential race, Young called the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, “the weakest candidate, next to Bernie Sanders, the Democrats could have nominated.” He said President Donald Trump has been lucky to have his opponents in 2016 and 2020.
“I think this is the most important election of our lifetime. There are certain moments in the history of a country when you’ve got to get it right,” Young said. He added, “Right now, the Democratic Party; has gone off the ranch.”
Encouraging Republicans to avoid being discouraged by polls that show Biden holding a lead over Trump, Young said past experience shows, “People aren’t entirely truthful with pollsters, especially as it relates to President Trump.”
