AUBURN — Auburn Police arrested a man Monday on a preliminary charge of attempted murder, along with five additional charges.
Gregory T. Cupka, 53, of the 500 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, is being held at the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn on charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; domestic battery, a Level 5 felony); strangulation, a Level 6 felony; criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law rnforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. He is not eligible for release on bail.
Auburn Police responded to a welfare check Monday and arrived at approximately 9:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Peterson Street to find a domestic situation, said Chief of Police Martin D. McCoy.
Police said the victim is white woman, age 46. Medics were called to the scene, but she declined medical attention.
Police described Gregory Cupka a 5-foot-5 and 155 pounds. He was taken to the jail at 10:20 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.