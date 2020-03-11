FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health is offering resources for information, screening and treatment of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.
Informational web pages and phone screenings have been set up to help direct patients to appropriate care.
People with symptoms or concerns specific to COVID-19 should use one of these options:
• visit parkview.com/covid19screening for detailed self-triage information; or
• call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (1-877-774-8632) for a free phone screening
Both options are available around the clock and offer prompt guidance while limiting exposure to others. These free, easy-to-use resources provide patients with recommended actions, including whether they should stay home or seek treatment with a provider, Parkview Health said.
COVID-19 can cause fever, cough and difficulty breathing and spreads through close contact with others. Joshua Kline, M.D., chief medical officer for Parkview Physicians Group, explained that the majority of people with COVID-19 have minor symptoms and do not require medical care or testing.
“Parkview is committed to ensuring patients receive care through the safest and most effective means possible,” Kline said. “The majority of people with suspected COVID-19 can help mitigate the spread of disease by taking advantage of resources available online or over the phone. The good news is most people won’t need treatment or testing. They can isolate and manage symptoms at home.”
Patients with health concerns unrelated to COVID-19 may wish to use telehealth resources to reduce to their exposure risk. Parkview Health offers two mobile applications, Parkview MyChart and Parkview OnDemand.
Patients with an existing MyChart account can log in and choose “Talk to a Provider” to start a virtual visit. Parkview OnDemand is available to patients anywhere in the United States and takes minutes to set up.
