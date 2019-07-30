AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County is accepting grant proposals for local literacy programs.
Requests may be submitted between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31. A total of $5,000 is available for granting.
The grants will be awarded from the foundation’s Literacy Fund, established by members of the Mother Goose on the Loose Literacy Giving Circle. Grants will focus on programs that contribute to the skill development of lifelong learners in DeKalb County, including adults’ and children’s learning opportunities.
In 2018, the Literacy Fund granted $5,000 to nine different DeKalb County charitable organizations and schools.
One specific grant was awarded to J.E. Ober Elementary School in Garrett. The request was to purchase a classroom set of the book series of the Chronicles of Narnia for the fifth grade to share and incorporate the series into lessons.
Another grant awarded was for McKenney-Harrison Elementary School in Auburn to help purchase books for classroom libraries.
Charitable organizations that provide literacy programs are invited to submit one-page request letters describing the programs for which they seek funding. Each letter should include contact information, a specific dollar request and how that money will be spent. Giving Circle members vote on the proposals that will receive funding. Grants will be announced in late September.
More information on the Literacy Fund is available online at CFDeKalb.org, by clicking on “Grants & Scholarships,” then “Literacy Fund,” or by calling the Community Foundation office at 925-0311.
The Mother Goose on the Loose Giving Circle was formed in 2004 to create an endowment fund that supports literacy programs in DeKalb County. Since 2005, the fund has provided over 100 grants for a total of more than $66,360.
Currently, there are 45 giving circle memberships representing more than 76 individuals. The giving circle is open to new members who commit financial support to the fund.
