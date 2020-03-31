FORT WAYNE — Scams are not unique to I&M, nor have they gone away with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the electric utility said this week.
Scams have been reported across the U.S. targeting various utility customers and companies, and some scam calls recently have been reported to I&M.
The utility said the scams vary, but often work like this:
• Customers receive calls from scammers falsely identifying themselves as I&M employees.
• The callers claim the customers are late paying their bills, and their power will be disconnected if the customers do not pay immediately.
• Many scammers “spoof” the telephone number to appear as a different number. In some cases, it may appear to be an authentic I&M phone number.
• Customers usually are instructed to call a different number to arrange payment.
• The scammers may seek account information or personal credit card and banking information from customers. Some direct customers to buy a debit card and provide the debit card number.
During the pandemic, I&M has suspended disconnects for nonpayment. The utility said customers still are responsible for their bills, and it is important that they continue paying for their usage.
For assistance in paying their bills, Indiana customers may contact I&M at (800) 311-4634. They also can follow the utility at facebook.com/indianamichiganpower and on Twitter (@IN_MI_Power) and can speak directly with customer service specialists on those platforms.
The utility said regardless of the situation, I&M employees never call customers demanding immediate payment. Nor does I&M disconnect service without prior written warning. Anyone receiving such calls should hang up and call I&M’s Customer Operations Center at (800) 311-4634 to report the scam.
