Land was donated to ACRES
AUBURN — Greenhurst Commons, a 110-acre urban nature preserve in the City of Auburn, has been donated to ACRES Land Trust.
The donation of the property was made by Abby and Mark Millett and Rick and Vicki James. A news release from ACRES Land Trust stated the land was acquired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.