AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Courtney Hiles of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, received a 180-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $100 for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tasha Robbins of the 8000 block of U.S. 33, Churubusco, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for fraud, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100.
Nathan Swoveland of the 100 block of South McClelland Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 363 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 30 days.
Sara R. Jessup of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 361 days and was fined $100.
James Koger of the 2000 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was sentenced to 120 days of incarceration and was fined $100 for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor.
Miguel Santos of the 800 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Bonnie Miller of the 300 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, received a 120-day suspended sentence and one year of probation for making a false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor. In a separate case, she received a 60-day suspended sentence and one year of probation for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time.
Bryson Curry of the 4900 block of C.R. 34, Butler, was fined $250 for the illegal taking of a wild animal, a Class B misdemeanor.
