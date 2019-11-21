AUBURN — On Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum and National Auto and Truck Museum will celebrate giving by offering free admission to the public.
In place of traditional admission fees, both museums will be accepting donations in any amount for access to each museum. All funds raised on Giving Tuesday will support the general operations of both museums, which allows them to continue to offer educational programs, exhibits, and events for the public.
Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Every year on Giving Tuesday, millions of people across the globe (almost 60 countries) mobilize to show up, give back and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day and touches every person on the planet.
“The museums appreciate the support we receive from our vibrant community and want to give back, as well, during this year’s Giving Tuesday, said Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Executive Director & CEO Brandon J. Anderson. “We look forward to joining this philanthropic movement by opening our doors for donation-based admission on Dec. 3 and inviting everyone to visit us and see what your museums have for you right in your back yard!”
“We are thankful for this opportunity for the museums to share their success with the community,” said Dave Yarde, executive director of the National Auto & Truck Museum. “As these successes are in large part due to volunteers and donations, it is a joyous occasion for the museums to be able to give back to the community.”
Founded in 2012, Giving Tuesday has inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in, a news release said. More than $400 million was raised online in 2018 to benefit a broad range of organizations, and much more was given in volunteer hours, donations of food and clothing, and acts of kindness.
More information about the museums is online at automobilemuseum.org an natmus.org. More details about the GivingTuesday movement are at givingtuesday.org, the Facebook page facebook.com/GivingTuesday), or by following @GivingTuesday and the #GivingTuesday hashtag on Twitter.
