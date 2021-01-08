AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported three new deaths of county residents who tested positive for the coronavirus and 23 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The new deaths bring the county’s total to 71 since the start of the pandemic.
The three patients who died include one above 90 years old, another above 60 years old and the third who was more than 50 years old.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,245 since the start of the pandemic and 235 in the first eight days of January.
Friday’s new patients include none between birth and age 10; one between ages 11-20; four from 21-30 years of age; two between 31-40; five who are 41-50 years old; four who are 51-60; six who are 61-70; one who is 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 228 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of one since Thursday, including 40 who have been treated by intensive-care units.
