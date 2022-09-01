AUBURN — With approval of $3 million in Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) revenue guaranteed, developers are moving forward in the planning of Auburn Crossing, which will be located on the former Ponderosa site on West 7th Street.
A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 for the Auburn Plan Commission to consider the development plan of two proposed businesses and the replat of a portion of the property.
The plan commission will consider the development plan for a Chipotle restaurant and a Verizon store on the property, according to a legal notice which was published in the Aug. 31 Star.
The Chipotle restaurant would be yet another new restaurant coming to the community as McCallister’s Deli is already under construction at the former Days Inn location and work is set to begin on Salsa Grille, west of town near Home Depot, yet this year.
Verizon currently has a store front at 1047 Smaltz Way near Home Depot in Auburn.
Joe Downs III, executive vice president of Veritas Realty, outlined the development of the property during an Aug. 26 Auburn Redevelopment Commission meeting. It was at the meeting that the Redevelopment Commission guaranteed the $3 million in TIF revenue over the next two years.
The TIF revenue will go toward infrastructure issues on the property and help to mitigate wetlands located on the north part of the property. In mitigating the wetlands it will be relocated to the east side of the city.
The proposed Auburn Crossing development would be home to three restaurants including Chipotle, two hotels and two retail businesses including Verizon.
Downs said developers hope to begin moving dirt on the entire project in 2023. That however is contingent on an agreement between the city and county to reconstruct the John Ketchum Drain, which runs directly through the property.
The Redevelopment Commission has already allocated the needed funds for the drain project in its 2023 budget as it works with the county on the completion of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.