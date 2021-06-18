Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.