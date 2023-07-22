AUBURN — A pair of Eastside High School students and members of the 4-H Power Club received the top awards in DeKalb County 4-H during an 4-H summer awards ceremony Thursday night.
Emma Brown and Lily Kreischer were named DeKalb County 4-H Master Achievers.
Brown is a nine-year 4-H member and is the daughter of Derek and Kelly Brown.
Kreischer is an eight-year 4-H member and is the daughter of Jason and Karla Kreischer.
Brown, a senior, has participated in swine, beef, sheep, goats and other summer projects during her time in 4-H.
“4-H is something I’m extremely passionate about,” Brown said.
“My favorite project is goats, because they are just like dogs and they’re so much fun to be around,” Brown said.
Along with 4-H, Brown is involved in extra-curricular activities, including basketball and FFA.
“I just really like to be involved in my community and 4-H is something that has always been a part of my life and I’ve always been surrounded by farm life, so it’s something I really enjoy and look forward to,” she said.
Brown’s future plans include attending college to pursue a nursing major with the goal of becoming a nurse, she said.
Kreischer, a junior, is involved in showing livestock, including beef, dairy beef, sheep and swine.
“My favorite project in 4-H has to be dairy beef,” Kreischer said.
“It’s my favorite project because whenever they’re babies, they’re really fun to work with and they’re really cute.”
“I’m involved in a lot of things around my school as well, such as FFA and student council and Interact,” Kreischer added.
After high school, Kreischer said she plans to study ag finance.
Also recognized at Thursday’s ceremony were Tops In 4-H award recipients Charlotte Albaugh, Lydia Bennett, Baylee Doster, Kiersten Haynes, Meredith Reith, Isaac Schweitzer, Madison Albaugh, Daniel Bennett, Adelina Harding, Matthias Hefty and Olivia Rigby.
Madison Albaugh and Haiden Lockwood received the Farm Bureau Tenure Awards sponsored by Indiana Farm Bureau.
