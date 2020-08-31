AUBURN — The annual Labor Day weekend Volksmarch hosted by the Three Rivers Strollers still is being held on Sept. 5, but with a new start location at Rieke Park on North Indiana Avenue.
Participants can walk either a 5-kilometer or 10-kilometer trail. Starting times are between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and participants must finish the walk by 2 p.m.
The Volksmarch is a free event, and all are welcome. The trail consists of parks, downtown sidewalks and some grassy areas.
People are invited to learn about the American Volksmarch Association (AVA), also known as “America's Walking Club.” For more information, people can contact Liz Winsley at 348-5922 or send email to lizardw13@gmail.com.
