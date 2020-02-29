AUBURN — An Auburn man died in a crash early Saturday on West Auburn Drive, the Auburn Police Department reported.
William A. Nelson, 64, with a last known address in the 700 block of Martz Drive, was pinned in a pickup truck and was determined to be deceased. The Auburn Fire Department had to extricate him, police said in a news release.
Officers from the Auburn Police Department responded to the 1600 block of West Auburn Drive at approximately 5:33 a.m. on a report of a single-vehicle accident. They arrived to find a red, 1999 GMC pickup well off the south side of Auburn Drive, just west of the Interstate 69 overpass.
The truck had left the roadway while traveling east on Auburn Drive, became airborne and hit a utility pole. The vehicle then landed and, as it continued, struck a second utility pole, coming to rest on its wheels among live, downed power lines.
Auburn Police were assisted at the scene by the Auburn Fire Department, Auburn Street Department, Auburn Electric Department, the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office and the Auburn Police Department chaplain.
The cause of the crash is unknown and still being investigated, police said.
