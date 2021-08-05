AUBURN — A single vehicle roll over accident on Interstate 69 Thursday morning sent two people to the hospital and claimed the life of the family’s dog who was in the vehicle.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the single vehicle crash at the 325 mile-marker on Interstate 69 at 3:43 a.m.
The vehicle, a 2007 Mazda CX-9, driven by Cody May, 20, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, was traveling northbound on the interstate when the driver ran off the roadway. The vehicle struck a guardrail before rolling over onto its top as it came to rest off the roadway.
Two passengers Jack May, 46, of Nashville, Tennessee and Teri Lowman, 66, of Jonesborough were injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital by Parkview EMS. May, who was a front seat passenger, suffered a shoulder injury and Lowman, who was sitting in the backseat, complained of general pain and was treated for minor lacerations.
Officer Bret Parker with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that May fell asleep, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway.
The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by Auburn Fire Department and Brent’s Automotive.
