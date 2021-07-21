AUBURN — Fifteen cars have reportedly derailed on the CSX railroad tracks east of C.R. 35 at C.R. 46-A on Auburn's south side just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to police scanner traffic, the derailed cars were located approximately 500 yards east of the C.R. 35 crossing. The rail crossing at C.R. 31 was also blocked.
Two of the 15 cars were reported to be carrying hazardous materials. Emergency responders were attempting to gather what those materials were.
Jackson Township and Auburn firefighters, Auburn Police, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police have units at the scene.
