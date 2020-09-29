AUBURN — Eckhart Park needs a new bridge for vehicles, but its pedestrian bridge is not in immediate danger, an engineering report concludes.
VS Engineering of Fort Wayne inspected the bridges, which span Cedar Creek in the park on South Cedar Street.
Replacing the vehicle bridge would be more cost-effective than repairing the existing structure, and a new bridge would require less maintenance, the report says.
Parks Superintendent Eric Ditmars said any bridge construction or repairs will wait to be coordinated with a future project to stabilize the banks of Cedar Creek in the park. DeKalb County received a $50,000 grant this month to design bank stabilization in Eckhart Park and between 7th and 9th streets in Auburn.
Overall, the park’s vehicle bridge is in serious condition, the engineers said. They rate the main beams and abutments as in serious condition and the bearings in poor condition. A wing wall at the northwest corner has failed, and the others are in poor to fair condition.
The report says the bridge can hold a load of 1.7 tons infrequently, but 1 ton is the maximum sustainable load. Vehicles of 1 ton or less can cross an unlimited number of times without affecting the bridge, the report recommends.
“The load capacity of the existing bridge is low enough to warrant closure based on criteria used for highway bridges, which are normally closed when capacities fall below an operating rating of 3 tons,” the report says.
The cost of needed repairs is estimated at $293,000, while the replacement cost could be $282,000 a for bridge 70 feet long with the existing 12-foot width.
A new bridge would allow 36-ton trucks to cross without restrictions. It also would have a larger waterway opening. Aesthetic options are available for the park setting, the report adds.
The report rates seven components of the pedestrian bridge on a scale of 0-9, with 9 as excellent. All elements of the bridge rated between 5 and 7.
“Overall, the bridge is in fair condition, and some maintenance and repairs are recommended to help prolong the life of the structure,” the report says.
“The bridge is not in immediate danger,” the report adds. “Without any repairs, the bridge will be in severe condition within 10 years, largely due to corrosion of the steel and erosion around the abutments. Some repairs now can prevent the need for more serious repairs later.”
The estimated cost of recommended repairs for the pedestrian bridge is $51,000. The most expensive work would be cleaning and painting the steel structure for $18,000 and replacing the concrete deck for $9,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.