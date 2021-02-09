AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners and members of their jail committee Monday appeared to favor a site plan that would place a new jail directly north of the DeKalb County Community Corrections Center.
The commissioners and committee met with the Elevatus architecture firm of Fort Wayne Monday afternoon and began reviewing site plan options. Elevatus has been selected to design a new jail to replace the existing jail in downtown Auburn.
Elevatus presented three potential site plan options, but architects emphasized that nothing is set in stone.
Two site plans showed a new jail to the east of the community corrections center, which is on county-owned land north of S.R. 8 at the west edge of Auburn. The corrections center sits on the south part of a property at the end of new Potter Drive.
Last week, the consensus of the group was that an area directly east of the corrections center would be a good site for a new jail.
However, on Monday architects suggested a third option that would locate the new jail north of the corrections center, with land to the north and east left open for possible future development. An existing road could be extended north to C.R. 40, the group agreed.
“I’m liking this better by the minute,” Commissioners President William Hartman said of the plan.
“That’s a good start,” Commissioner Todd Sanderson agreed.
Architects now will look at possible road plans for the site. Elevatus also will work on updating a jail study conducted in 2016.
Elevatus partner Tony Vie said an updated study probably could be done in two weeks.
“I’d like four weeks, but could do it in less time,” Vie said. “That’s what we’ll focus our energy on.”
Also during Monday’s meeting, the commissioners and committee heard an informal presentation from Weigand Construction.
CEO Larry Weigand described the meeting as “an extended introduction to our firm and what we do.”
Founded in 1906, the company has 100 professional staff and 350 skilled workers. Correctional projects are a large part of the company’s business, Weigand said, along with work on educational, commercial, industrial and health care facilities.
The company generates more that $250 million in annual revenues. Locally, Weigand Cosntruction has worked on projects at the YMCA of DeKalb County, Scot Industries, Metal Technologies, the Auburn wastewater treatment plant and Parkview DeKalb hospital, said Weigand’s director of business development, Chris Sosebee.
Weigand has worked on 17 major correctional projects in 14 different counties, as well as other municipal projects including the Noble County Annex and Mishawaka City Hall.
Weigand encouraged the commissioners to let the company’s clients “speak for us.”
Weigand said his company would be glad to make a formal presentation at a later date, if the commissioners so desire.
