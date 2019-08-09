AUBURN — Construction of the Rieke Park Trails improvements project is expected to start Monday, Aug. 19, according to the Auburn Parks Department and Engineering Department
Weather permitting, it is estimated to take approximately 10 weeks to complete, city officials said. The city has contracted with Brooks Construction Company for the project.
The new portion of Rieke Park Trail will be an 8-foot-wide asphalt trail with 12-inch stone shoulders. It will run for approximately 2,114 feet and will begin on Indiana Avenue, directly across from the existing YMCA soccer field trail. The new trail will continue to the east from Indiana Avenue and curve to the north behind Rieke Lodge, then back south. It will continue east along the south side of Rieke Pond to where it ties into the existing Rieke Trail.
Improvements also will be made to the existing Rieke Trail between North Street and Betz Road, which is approximately 6,200 feet long. Then, a new 1 1⁄4-inch thickness of hot-mix asphalt modified surface will be placed over the entire existing trail.
During the construction period for the existing Rieke Trail between North Street and Betz Road, the trail will be closed occasionally to all public pedestrian use. Cones, barricades and “trail closed” signs will be erected to notify the public during closures. Additional traffic-control devices and signs will be placed at designated construction entrance/exit locations along Indiana Avenue, North Street, Betz Road and Worth Road.
The city said any questions or concerns may be directed the contractor or these Auburn Parks Department and Engineering Department officials:
• Eric Ditmars, parks superintendent, 925-2997, ext. 1801;
• Daryl McConnell, assistant city engineer, 925-8264, ext. 1402; and
• Steve Klein, director of engineering, 925-8264, ext. 1401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.