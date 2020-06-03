WATERLOO — Hayden Bice of Waterloo was honored on the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Vincennes University.
He is a graduate of DeKalb High School and has completed his freshman year in architectural studies/CAD.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 3, 2020 @ 1:08 am
WATERLOO — Hayden Bice of Waterloo was honored on the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Vincennes University.
He is a graduate of DeKalb High School and has completed his freshman year in architectural studies/CAD.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.