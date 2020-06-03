Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.