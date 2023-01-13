Drivers refuse medical treatment after crash
GARRETT — Both drivers and all passengers refused medical treatment following a two-vehicle crash that occurred just after 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of C.R. 56 south of Garrett, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Police said a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Tina M. Hicks, 55, of Hillsdale, Michigan, and a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Jennifer J. Krohn, 46, of Harlan, were determined to be total losses as a result of damage.
According to a crash report, Hicks told police she was driving east in the 1500 block of C.R. 56 when she looked up and saw a vehicle in front of her slowing to pull into a driveway. Hicks said she was unable to stop, swerved to the left, and into Krohn's path. Police said Krohn was driving west on C.R. 56 at the time of the accident.
Police said both vehicles came to rest in a nearby front yard along the road.
A Parkview EMS paramedic crew evaluated both drivers and two young children who were in the back seat of the Krohn vehicle. Everyone refused medical treatment according to the crash report.
Police said distracted driving is believed to be a factor in the crash.
County police were assisted by the LaOtto Fire Department, Parkview EMS, Jeff's Towing and Tony's Towing.
