GARRETT — Garrett Museum of Art is committed to providing opportunities for artists who represent all mediums and disciplines. The museum’s latest exhibit, “Open Call 2021” is that opportunity for 2D and 3D artists to converge and show their best works.
Artists have always played an important role in communities and in advancing the engagement of the public in dialogue. Art exhibits that engage the public in a civic dialogue play an important role in society.
GMoA and its partnership with these artists make “Open Call 2021” an exhibit where viewers can see the talents and inventiveness of local, area and regional artists.
This is the museum’s largest show of the year featuring more 30 artists participating and over 60 pieces of art on display. This multi-faceted exhibit is a must-see.
“Open Call 2021” is free and open to the public and all ages welcome. Opening night is Friday, Feb. 12 from 5-8 p.m. The exhibit continues through Sunday, March 14. Museum hours are Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 4-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. All other hours by appointment only.
People can phone 704-5400, or visit www.garrettmuseumofart.org @_gmoa and Garrett Museum of Art on Facebook for more information.
