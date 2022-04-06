AUBURN — An Ohio man received a six-year suspended sentence and six years of probation for non-support of a dependent from Judge Monte Brown during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday afternoon.
James Hunter, 46, of the 500 block of East 260th Street, Euclid, pleaded guilty to the Level 5 felony as part of a plea agreement.
As a term of probation, Hunter must pay $80 per week on his child support.
Brown noted that Hunter has been successful on reducing the amount of child support he owes from $36,000 when the charge was originally filed to $21,822 as of March 30.
The payee of the child support said she was in favor of the terms of the plea and wants Hunter to continue to make his payments, said DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe.
“Keep up the good work,” Brown told Hunter of his efforts to maintain his arrearage payments.
