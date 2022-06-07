AUBURN — The squeaky wheel gets the grease, or in this case those that are the most vocal will receive extra calcium chloride.
Pat Hensinger and three of her neighbors living along C.R. 45 in Auburn addressed the DeKalb County Commissioners Monday on what they are calling “poor road conditions.” The residents said the two-mile section of C.R. 45 between S.R. 8 and C.R. 46A is “unbearable to live on.”
The residents came to the meeting asking what they had to do to get their road chipped and sealed, because of the amount of traffic that utilizes the road on a daily basis.
Commissioner William Hartman had a quick response to that issue. “Get in line because everyone wants their road chip and seal. You’re not the first.”
After that response, Hartman and the rest of the board listened to the residents’ concerns in an effort to help alleviate the problem.
Hensinger said in her best estimation, more than 100 cars utilize that section of road on a daily basis.
“We can’t enjoy being outside,” she said. “Living on a dirt road is one thing, but living on a busy dirt road is another thing. In 28 years, the houses along the road have doubled. When I moved here, there was talk of chip and sealing the road.”
Hartman said the road would take a lot of work and money to get it to the proper standards to even be able to chip and seal it as major drainage work needs to be done.
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said the drainage along the 2-mile section is the biggest challenge. He classified the road as a “relatively decent” gravel road as it was 22 feet wide.
“Our number one complaint is gravel roads and the dust,” Parker said.
The county currently contracts to have calcium chloride placed on all the gravel roads in the county once a year to help alleviate dust in front of residences. The current policy calls for around 200 feet of roadway in front of each home to have an application of calcium chloride.
The county currently spends a little over $200,000 on its application of the calcium chloride. It costs around $5,700 to treat a mile of roadway.
In hearing the residents’ concerns, Commissioner Todd Sanderson asked his fellow commissioners if there is anything that could be done in the short term to give the homeowners some relief.
The homeowners said as more and more people use the road, it just continues to deteriorate. They described the road as having almost a light powdery surface.
Hearing the commissioners’ concerns about not having enough money in the county’s budget to address all the road issues within the county, Hensinger questioned the commissioners on why DeKalb County doesn’t have a wheel tax like neighboring counties.
Sanderson said the more revenue streams or taxes put in place, the more it starts to hurt the low- and middle-class residents of the county. He said he is currently looking at ways the county can fund road projects without raising taxes.
“Roads are a primary job of a county to maintain. If you look at the roads in the neighboring counties that have a wheel tax, they are way ahead of us,” Commissioner Mike Watson said.
Hartman said he would be for a wheel tax as long as taxes could be cut in other areas to help offset the costs.
“The nice thing about the wheel tax is it is created here and stays here,” Hartman said in reference to the dollars the county would receive from the tax.
He said for that reason, he would possibly consider it if the commissioners wanted to look at a wheel tax for DeKalb County.
After nearly an hour of conversation on the topic, Watson made a motion to apply additional calcium chloride to that section of roadway within the county.
“It is true a lot of people want their gravel roads paved. These people took the time to come in and talk with us,” Watson said. “I would like to see the spraying expanded to some extent. Then, we can have a reasonable discussion on a wheel tax.”
After the motion was made, Parker questioned the commissioners, asking if this was something that was just being done for these residents or everyone in the county.
He said he anticipates the calls to his office will increase because of this ruling.
With the motion to do something approved unanimously by the board, the residents left the meeting knowing at least something was going to be done and their concerns were heard.
The commissioners approved applying extra calcium chloride before and after each house on the street.
Parker said Tuesday morning that the contractor isn’t expected to begin applying the liquid to the gravel roads in the county until the end of June or first of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.