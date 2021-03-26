FORT WAYNE — Retired DeKalb Central teacher Jim Pickett says he never intended to write a book, but he’s now published his third volume of historical fiction.
“The Siege at Kekionga: Tecumseh’s Uprising” takes readers back to Fort Wayne and its surrounding territory in 1811 and 1812. It follows his first two books set in the 1790s at the confluence of Fort Wayne’s three rivers.
At first, Pickett said, “I had no intention of writing a book. I was just curious. As a young boy, I remember seeing a sign that said ‘site of Harmar’s Defeat’ in the Lakeside neighborhood” of Fort Wayne.
Lakeside, on the northeast bank of Fort Wayne’s rivers, rests on the former site of Kekionga, a Native American village with a population of about 2,000 in the late 1700s.
As he approached his eventual retirement, Pickett found himself with time to research the questions that had lingered with him from his youth.
Finding mention of Army Private John Smith in a historical footnote “ignited this whole series,” Pickett said about his books.
A real-life Forrest Gump of early American history, Smith waded into the Maumee River during the first assault on Kekionga by U.S. troops in 1790. Wounded early in the battle, he crawled away and hid while he watched a brutal defeat of his fellow soldiers.
Smith found his way back to Fort Washington in Cincinnati, Ohio, and later survived a second massacre of U.S. troops. He then joined the forces of Gen. “Mad” Anthony Wayne in 1793 and finally took part in a decisive victory at the Battle of Fallen Timbers, downriver from Toledo, Ohio. Smith retired from the Army and lived the rest of his life in Fort Wayne.
Pickett said he asked himself, “Who were these people? Where did they come from. It took me back to western Pennsylvania” to find the origins of the soldiers and settlers of northeast Indiana.
Pickett’s first book, “The Bones of Kekionga,” describes the new national Army’s first, failed attempt to conquer the site of present-day Fort Wayne. His second volume, “The March to Kekionga,” ends with the building of Fort Wayne in 1794, on the fourth anniversary of the earlier defeat.
Readers told Pickett they wanted more, so he jumped ahead nearly two decades to describe events leading up to the War of 1812 in his new book.
Telling his stories from the viewpoints of both white and Native American characters, “I try to be fair to both sides of the story as much as possible,” Pickett said.
He imagines Native American characters thinking, “Who are these people trying to take our land from us?” as white settlers encroached.
“They’re fighting for their land,” he said about Native Americans. “At one time, they’re probably the greatest warriors in the world. They certainly were a challenge to the federal army that was coming in here.”
Pickett can describe both sides of the conflict through the unique character of William Wells. Kidnapped and raised by Native Americans, Wells married the daughter of Chief Little Turtle, but later became a scout for Anthony Wayne. He is the namesake for Wells County and Wells Streets in both Fort Wayne and Chicago.
Gen. Wayne, recently a source of controversy in the city named for him, was regarded as a hero in his day, Pickett said. Wayne was known for his battle tactics, borrowed from Roman legions, constant training of his troops and his motto of “no retreat,” with fatal consequences for soldiers who ran.
Pickett’s third novel focuses around a seven-day siege of Fort Wayne in 1812. Native American forces surrounding the fort were counting on British allies to join them.
“The British never did show up. … If they’d have shown up with their artillery, Fort Wayne would have been wiped out,” Pickett said.
Instead, the book ends with the defeat of Native Americans in northeast Indiana by Gen. William Henry Harrison, who later became a U.S. president.
While his books are “based on as much fact as I could get,” Pickett uses his imagination to weave mystery and romance into his stories.
“It’s not a history book. It’s history brought alive. I’ve had readers come up to me and say, ‘I felt like I was actually there.’ That’s the goal,” he said.
All three of his books are sold at Expressions Gallery in downtown Auburn and online at jimpickettbooks.com.
As for his literary future, Pickett said, “Three is a nice number” for wrapping up his series of books.
