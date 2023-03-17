McAlister's Deli opens in Auburn Monday

AUBURN – Auburn’s newest dining establishment, McAlister’s Deli, opens Monday.
The restaurant is located at 1111 W. 7th St.
While it officially opens Monday following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, McAlister’s is hosting what it calls a “Heroes Event” on Saturday. “McAlister’s is inviting first responders, medical professionals, active military personnel, veterans, teachers, PTO members and truck drivers to enjoy a complimentary meal from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5-7:30 p.m.,” the company announced in a news release. One guest will be permitted with each attendee. Visitors are asked to show a badge or identification.
McAlister’s is the largest franchisee in Southern Rock Restaurants LLC with 150 locations. There are more than 550 McAlister’s locations.
“We have had such a great reputation across Indiana. This was a logical placement when we found a good location,” CEO David Blackburn said.
The 3,500-square-foot building will have room for 141 customers and employ between 50-100 people.
McAlister’s is best known for its famous sweet tea and club sandwich.
The menu includes a variety of sandwiches, choose two options, salads, potatoes, soups and shareable offerings.
McAlister’s will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
More information can be found at mcalistersdeli.com.
