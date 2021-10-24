A Garrett driver and her two passengers suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in the 1400 block of C.R. 27 just after 3 a.m. Sunday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Summer Restle, 18, of Garrett, suffered a minor mouth injury. Front seat passenger Jericho Budd-Davis, 18, of Auburn, suffered a right shoulder injury. Back seat passenger Lance Barnhart, 19, of Auburn, sustained a right leg injury.
Police said Restle was driving her 2004 Ford Taurus south on C.R. 27 when she attempted to turn east onto C.R. 14 at a high rate of speed, but missed the turn.
Police said the vehicle continued into a field where it came to rest. Restle was arrested for being a minor consuming alcohol. Budd-Davis and Barnhart were both taken to an area hospital by a Parkview DeKalb EMS for treatment of their injuries.
Police estimated damage to Restle's vehicle to be at least $1,000.
County police were assisted by the Waterloo Marshal's Department, Ashley Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS and Riverside Towing.
