Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Rain, heavy at times early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Rain, heavy at times early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.