AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has presented the Changemaker Award to the James Foundation for its continued dedication to bettering the community.
Focusing on community, faith, and education, the James Foundation has made a lasting impact not only in DeKalb County but also throughout Indiana.
“Today, we will honor an organization that has continued to be a change maker by positively impacting the lives of many. This organization has a passion for giving back to the community on a local, state, and national level. This community is better because of their presence and commitment, giving of their time and talent. The dedicated work of the staff and focused commitment of the board is a true blessing to our county,” said community foundation President Becky Hefty.
“The Changemaker Award has historically been presented to some of DeKalb County’s hardest working and most beloved individuals and organizations, and it is our honor to add The James Foundation to that list,” the community foundation said in a news release.
“The community foundation and the James Foundation have formed a tight bond over the years of working together and serving the community of DeKalb County, working on various programs and initiatives together to work toward the shared dream of bettering DeKalb County, and especially this year, to help this county thrive despite our new and unusual circumstances.”
“It is an absolute honor to receive this award from the community foundation,” said Vicki James, president of the James Foundation. “We are so blessed that we are able to give back to our community. We accept this award for all of the change makers in the community — the young person giving money from a lemonade stand to support the library, the group that has organized the beautiful murals in town, the volunteers that work tirelessly to make sure our friends and neighbors have food, and all of those that serve our community in ways that make this such a wonderful place to live and work.”
