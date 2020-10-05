AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported one death of a person infected with COVID-19 and 29 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The person who died was older than 90 years and is the county’s 16th death of a COVID-positive patient, a news release from the department said. No other details are being released about deaths involving the coronavirus.
The county last previous death was reported Sept. 24.
Monday’s 29 new coronavirus-positive patients range in age from 9 to 76, the news release said. They include 17 who are recovering at home, and the Health Department has no information on the other 12.
Thirteen of the newly reported patients are older than 60, including four who are over the age of 70. The 9-year-old and a 14-year-old are the only two who are younger than 20.
The 29 cases are the most reported on a single day in DeKalb County, although Monday’s report covers Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The county did not report any new cases last Friday.
The new patients raise the county’s total to 550 cases since March and 31 in the first five days of October. The county recorded one case of COVID-19 in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July, 137 in August and 168 in September.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 54 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of four since Thursday, with 16 admitted to intensive-care units, a number that is unchanged over the past several days.
The health department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Gov. Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.