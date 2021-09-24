AUBURN — The Schaab Building in the 100 block of South Main Street has been a fixture of downtown Auburn for decades.
Heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday took their toll on the building though, as the rear of the building and a portion of the roof collapsed early Thursday morning.
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley said he surveyed the damage with current building owner Jeremy Bowers on Thursday. Bowers, a principal structural engineer, and the mayor, who has a background in construction, surmised that the damage was caused after the rain had pooled on the roof.
“This is the main reason local business owners need to make sure their roof drains stay clear of debris,” Ley said.
The city’s wastewater treatment plant just south of town reported three inches of rain as of 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
Ley said the damage brought down a portion of the roof and a portion of a non-load-bearing wall on the back of the structure.
Ley said from looking at the building the back half was added on at some point. The main load-bearing wall is still intact.
“Any hazards are currently gone,” Ley said. “My heart goes out to him. As mayor, we are going to do whatever we can to make sure his business stays downtown.”
Ley said he believes the back of the building can be repaired to allow for Bowers’ engineering firm to continue working out of the building.
For decades, the building was occupied by businesses operated by members of the Schaab family.
In 1877, brothers George and John Schaab, together with their brother-in-law, Charles Beugnot, opened a dry goods, clothing and food store at 107-121 S. Main St. In 1886, brothers William and Charles Schaab started working there and William Schaab bought George’s share in the business.
Bill Schaab, the great-grandson of William, said the business became a department and clothing store, known as Schaab and Brother, before being renamed Schaab’s Department Store.
In 1941, Charles Schaab’s son, Donald became the business owner. The store moved to 7th Street and the Window Boutique became the building’s next occupant in 1972. Schaab’s Department Store closed in 1975.
Bowers purchased the building in the spring of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.