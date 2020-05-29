AUBURN — The DeKalb Outdoor Theater Board on Friday announced the planned start of events for its 12th season.
The first event will be Friday, July 10, featuring the Fort Wayne Jazz Orchestra, followed by an Auburn Shifters Car Club Show on Saturday, July 11, and an Auburn Community Band concert on Sunday, July 12. The remainder of the season schedule is listed on its website, dekalboutdoortheater.org.
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra has canceled its Patriotic Pops concert series for this summer. The DeKalb Outdoor Theater also has experienced additional cancellations by multiple performing groups. That required some rescheduling that has now been completed.
“The board’s plans are subject to change depending on the COVID-19 guidelines that are in place as we go forward. The board is making its decisions very carefully considering the best interests of audiences and performers,” said John Chalmers, president of the DeKalb Outdoor Theater Board.
