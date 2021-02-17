AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,819 since the start of the pandemic.
The new patients include none between birth and age 10; two between ages 11-20; two from 21-30 years of age; five between 31-40; one who is 41-50 years old; one who is 51-60; three who are 61-70; one who is 71-80; none who are 81-90 and one between ages 91 and 100.
Only two patients in the 91-100 age group have been diagnosed as positive since Jan. 8.
A total of 75 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department, although the Indiana Department of Health is reporting 77 deaths in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.