AUBURN — The Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street are seeking exhibit sponsors for this summer’s outdoor art exhibit entitled Enjoy the Outdoors.
The exhibit will feature 20 wooden garden potting benches. The benches are being made by local carpenters Craig Presley and Chase Harker of 4 Quarter Wood Products, Pleasant Lake.
Enjoy the Outdoors will be the 11th outdoor art exhibit that has been presented. The benches will be on display from June through September.
Like previous exhibits, the garden benches will be placed in the downtown Auburn business district and will feature art created by local and regional artists.
Each bench will have a plate affixed to it identifying the title of the work, the artist and sponsoring individuals and businesses.
Twenty sponsorships are being offered on a first come, first served basis and are once again $250 each. Sponsorship forms are available for download at daba4auburn.org.
The deadline for sponsorships is Friday, April 3. Completed forms may be emailed to info@daba4auburn.org, dropped off at Carbaugh Jewelers, 108 E. 7th St., Auburn, or mailed to P.O. Box 6122, Auburn.
For more information, sponsors may contact Mike Littlejohn at 925-3113.
