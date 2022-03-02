AUBURN — With a decision made on the lawsuit between Auburn Mayor Mike Ley and the Auburn Common Council, it is now time for the city to move forward, re-establishing stability between its departments and administration.
That was Ley’s mission during Tuesday night’s Auburn Common Council meeting.
With only one tabled item on the agenda, Ley took time to address employee and resident concerns, which have ruled the discussion since its beginning after the first of the year.
In an effort to stabilize leadership of Auburn Electric, Auburn Essential Services and the information technology department, Ley said interim superintendent Rob Higgins will continue to lead the three departments.
Higgins was named interim superintendent during the only meeting held by the now defunct utility service board.
Ley said he had spoken with Higgins and he had agreed to continue to lead the three departments.
A search will now begin for two department heads — one to lead Auburn Electric and one to lead AES. A director will be hired to lead the information technology/information services department.
“I am looking to you for any replacement suggestions,” he said to the council.
He also reached out to council members Matthew Kruse and Mike Walter, asking them to be a part of the hiring process.
He said he reached out to Walter because he had been excluded from any input when it came to the ordinances, brought forth in establishing a utility service board.
Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee — appointed as a special judge in the case — ruled in favor of Ley on all three ordinances involved in the lawsuit dissolving the utility service board.
Ley said he was going to meet with employees in all three departments on Wednesday as he works to move the departments forward.
Addressing the community and local businesses, he said his door is always open for anyone that had any issues.
“Any subscriber concerns should be directed to me,” he said. “I am not accepting hearsay or third-party statements. My door is always open to subscribers.”
Before closing the meeting, Council President Kruse said, “We have had a difference of opinion, we are prepared to abide by the ruling. We look forward to working with you and doing what’s best for the citizens of Auburn.”
Ley replied, “I appreciate the acknowledgement that we are all in this together and working toward the same goal.”
