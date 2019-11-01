AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has awarded 11 grants for the fourth quarter of 2019, it announced Friday.
The foundation’s Mother Goose on the Loose Literacy Giving Circle revealed the recipients of seven grants.
The foundation accepts proposals and awards grants from several funds through a competitive process. Applicants submit grant proposals through the Community Foundation’s website. The grant committee reviews all submissions and makes a recommendation to the board of directors based upon funding availability and other grant criteria.
While organizations are welcome to submit their proposals at any time, grants are awarded quarterly. The foundation asks organizations to plan according to the quarterly deadlines to best fit their needs.
Deadlines for the 2020 grant proposals are Jan. 1, April 1, July 1 and Oct. 1. The grant committee will meet after the deadline to review proposals and make recommendations to the board of directors. Award recipients will be notified approximately 60 days after the quarterly deadline. Grant proposals submitted after the quarterly due date will be considered for the following quarter.
The foundation said it would like to thank all applicants for submitting proposals. For more information on how to apply for a Community Foundation DeKalb County grant, applicants can visit the foundation’s website at CFDeKalb.org or contact Ashton Willis at 925-0311 or AWillis@CFDeKalb.org.
Grant awarded for the fourth quarter:
• Auburn Main Street — $2,000 for the downtown mural and light poles projects;
• Boomerang Backpacks Inc. — $1,000 for the Weekend Feeding Program for DeKalb Central Schools;
• DeKalb County Community Orchestra — $2,000 for operating support;
• DeKalb Outdoor Theater Inc. — $5,000 for the Capital Campaign Project;
• First United Methodist Church School of Early Learning — $1,500 for early childhood staff professional development;
• Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Head Start & Early Head Start — $1,420 for the purchase of DART passes for students with transportation needs;
• Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Corp. — $1,600 for the Salty Surveyors program;
• JAM Center — $2,000 for operational support and a second grant of $2,000 for early education teacher training;
• RespectTeam — $2,000 for DeKalb County 2019-2020 programming; and
• Warm a Heart Community Outreach — $2,805 for the new building.
The Community Foundation of DeKalb County awarded seven grants totaling $4,983 to community organizations with literacy and lifelong learning programs and projects from the Mother Goose on the Loose Literacy Giving Circle. Applicants submitted grant proposals in August, and the Giving Circle reviewed all submissions and made recommendations to the foundation’s board of directors.
The Mother Goose on the Loose Giving Circle was formed in 2004 to create an endowment fund that supports literacy programs in DeKalb County. Since 2005, the fund has provided over 100 grants for a total of more than $66,000.
The Foundation and the Mother Goose on the Loose Literacy Giving Circle said they would like to thank all applicants for submitting proposals. For more information on the Mother Goose on the Loose Literacy Giving Circle and how to become a member, contact Ashton Willis at 925-0311 or AWillis@CFDeKalb.org.
Literacy grants awarded:
• DeKalb County Central Elementary Schools — $2,000 for Orton-Gillingham Training;
• DeKalb County Orchestra — $800 for music books;
• Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Corp. — $400 for J.E. Ober Elementary Schools’s art library books and a second grant of $250 for the school’s third-grade class Scholastic Book of the Month Club;
• Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Head Start & Early Head Start — $783 for Literacy Night and Dr. Seuss Day;
• Son Shine Ministries — $350 for its Christmas bureau’s Christmas gifts of new children’s books; and
• Women’s Care Center Northeast Indiana — $400 for the purchase of books for families served by the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.