AUBURN — A collision Wednesday south of Auburn injured one driver, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Bruce G. Boleyn, 79, of Spencerville complained of pain in his chest after the crash.
Police said Boleyn was driving southbound on C.R. 35, near the Allen-DeKalb county line, and made a left turn into the path of a northbound 1985 Mercedes Benz 560SL convertible driven by Paul W. Fluegge, 70, of Fort Wayne. Boleyn’s 2014 Jeep Compass hit Fluegge’s car in the front left side. Fluegge was not injured.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Grabill Northeast Fire and Northeast EMS assisted county police.
