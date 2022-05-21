AUBURN — An Auburn man has been found guilty of molesting two children in acts that were committed as far back as 22 years ago.
Jacob Barnhart, 51, of the 500 block of North Cedar Street, was found guilty of the two Class A felonies Thursday after a two-day trial in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Barnhart was accused of molesting a child between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2002, when the child was age 5-7.
He also was accused of molesting a child between Jan. 1, 2004 and Sept. 20, 2005, when the child was age 4-5.
The charges were filed in May, 2021.
Barnhart will be sentenced June 28.
A Class A felony for a crime committed before July 1, 2014 carries a possible penalty of 20-50 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
